Kopitar ended a 12-game goal drought and added a power-play assist during Monday's loss to Dallas.

Kopitar had just three assists during the goalless stretch, and with just four tallies and 20 points through 36 games this season, it's been a disastrous fantasy campaign. While the veteran pivot scored on a laser shot Monday, and his current 5.3 shooting percentage has oodles of positive regression ahead, a quick look at the Los Angeles forward corps shouldn't instill much confidence. A career-worst fantasy showing will be hard to avoid.