Kopitar was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game Tuesday, as the Blue Jackets clipped the Kings in the shootout, 3-2.

Making matters worse, the reigning Selke and Lady Byng Trophy winner couldn't even muster a shot in the contest. After burying 25 goals last season, Kopitar has lit the lamp only three times in 26 games and is struggling with a 5.4 shooting percentage -- he converted at a 14.1 clip in 2015-16 and has never finished below 10 in a single season; perhaps the Slovenian is trying to do too much in his first year as the team captain.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola