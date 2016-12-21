Kopitar was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game Tuesday, as the Blue Jackets clipped the Kings in the shootout, 3-2.

Making matters worse, the reigning Selke and Lady Byng Trophy winner couldn't even muster a shot in the contest. After burying 25 goals last season, Kopitar has lit the lamp only three times in 26 games and is struggling with a 5.4 shooting percentage -- he converted at a 14.1 clip in 2015-16 and has never finished below 10 in a single season; perhaps the Slovenian is trying to do too much in his first year as the team captain.