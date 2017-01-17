Kopitar (illness) told reporters he is healthy enough to suit up against the Sharks on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Kopitar was a last-minute scratch Monday, but he's apparently shaken off whatever bug he was suffering from. The center has racked up seven points in his last four contests and will want to keep that momentum going against the rival Sharks. Kopitar will almost certainly reclaim his spot on the Kings' top line as well as their No. 1 power-play unit, where he has rather disappointingly garnered no goals and six helpers through 38 games. In fact, his scoring is down in general, as Kopitar has just four goals all year after potting 25 last season. With a career-low 5.1 shooting percentage, though, he's ripe for positive regression.