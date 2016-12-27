McNabb (collarbone) has been medically cleared but needs more practice time before he will be activated off IR, Helene Elliott of the LA Times reports.

McNabb hasn't played since late October, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will need some additional time to get his legs back under him. The blueliner has not yet been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Vancouver, but with practice time at a premium, he may not return until after the calendar flips to 2017.