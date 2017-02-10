McNabb recorded an assist and a plus-5 rating through 16:38 of ice time during Thursday's win over Florida.

McNabb is a depth defenseman for the Kings and receives very limited power-play time. Despite beginning 66.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone, the 26-year-old rearguard has accumulated just two goals and four points this season. He's off the fantasy grid in most settings.