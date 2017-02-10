Kings' Brayden McNabb: Posts plus-5 rating against Panthers
McNabb recorded an assist and a plus-5 rating through 16:38 of ice time during Thursday's win over Florida.
McNabb is a depth defenseman for the Kings and receives very limited power-play time. Despite beginning 66.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone, the 26-year-old rearguard has accumulated just two goals and four points this season. He's off the fantasy grid in most settings.
More News
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Taken off IR, could play Thursday•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Needs more practice time•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Return could come shortly after Christmas break•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Back skating with Kings•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Out for another month•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Expected to be out until early December•