McNabb (collarbone) is nearing a return and should rejoin the lineup shortly after the Christmas break, LA Kings Insider reports.

McNabb has been sidelined since the end of October and continues to work his way back into the lineup but we should have a better idea on his eventual return after the Kings resume practicing following the Christmas break. He has two goals in eight games played this season following last year's 14-point (two goals, 12 assists in 81 games) effort.