McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from injured reserve and is eligible to return for Thursday's showdown in Edmonton, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The removal for IR suggests that McNabb should be ready to play Thursday and he could immediately slot back into one of the Kings' top two defensive pairings. We'll be sure to update his status if he is scratched prior to puck drop, but for now, you should expect to see McNabb back on the LA blue line after a 27-game absence.