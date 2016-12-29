Kings' Brayden McNabb: Taken off IR, could play Thursday
McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from injured reserve and is eligible to return for Thursday's showdown in Edmonton, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
The removal for IR suggests that McNabb should be ready to play Thursday and he could immediately slot back into one of the Kings' top two defensive pairings. We'll be sure to update his status if he is scratched prior to puck drop, but for now, you should expect to see McNabb back on the LA blue line after a 27-game absence.
More News
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Needs more practice time•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Return could come shortly after Christmas break•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Back skating with Kings•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Out for another month•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Expected to be out until early December•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Placed on IR•