Petersen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Saturday.

Petersen left Notre Dame after his junior year, where he posted a .926 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA, to enter the NHL. He chose not to sign with Buffalo, likely because of its depth of young goaltenders, and instead chose to head to a program with an aging goalie in Jonathan Quick. Petersen will still have to pay his dues in the minors for a couple years, but his long-term upside looks promising.

