Reddekopp inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kings on Thursday.

Reddekopp was selected in the seventh round (187th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has since continued his career with WHL Victoria. The 20-year-old blueliner steadily improved his scoring over four seasons with the Royals, including career highs in goals (10) and assists (33) during the 2016-17 campaign. With the Kings' season over, Reddekopp will set his sights on earning a roster spot in the 2017-18 season.