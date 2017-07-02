Kings' Christian Folin: Courted to La La Land
Folin (shoulder) agreed to terms with the Kings on a one-year contract valued at $850,000 on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
This is a low-commitment signing, as the Kings can choose to let Folin walk as an unrestricted free agent next summer if he doesn't pan out or has complications following offseason shoulder surgery. However, after watching him go plus-10 with 69 hits and 59 blocked shots in 51 games for the Wild last season, the Swede just might prove to be a serviceable option on LA's back line. The Kings also boasted the league's best Corsi-For percentage (54.96) in 2016-17, and if they can even come close to replicating that gaudy possession value in the upcoming campaign then Folin should see an uptick in offensive production -- just don't expect miracles as he's only produced 23 points in 118 career games at the NHL level.
