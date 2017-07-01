Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Packs bags for LA

Kuemper signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Kings on Saturday.

With a career .910 save percentage coupled with a 2.60 GAA, Kuemper is the perfect option to back up Jonathan Quick. Even better, he's cheap. Kuemper likely won't get many starts in the big league, mainly in back-to-back matchups. Don't be surprised if the Kings elect to bring in another goalie this offseason as well, as the backup position in LA is getting more and more important since Quick is aging and battled a groin injury last season.

