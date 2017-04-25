Forbort is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp despite requiring a minor procedure on his left knee.

The Kings' 15th overall pick from the 2010 draft didn't miss a single game during the regular season, finishing with 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) to complement a plus-8 rating and averaging just over 20 minutes per contest. Forbort also blocked a ton of shots (159) to go along with 180 hits, and while he probably needs to do more with the puck to captivate additional fantasy owners, fans of the royal club should be encouraged by the blueliner's first full NHL campaign.

