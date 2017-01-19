Kings' Derek Forbort: Regular role not leading to points for Kings
Forbort has recorded just a pair of assists over his last ten games.
The youngster has managed to work his way into a regular role for the Kings, averaging 19:43 of ice time in 44 games this season, but remains limited offensively with just 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) thus far. He'll give the Kings some steady minutes on the backend but you're better off looking elsewhere for fantasy production.
More News
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Scores first goal and adds assist•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Records three assists Tuesday•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Moving forward following abdominal issue•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Has signed a 2-year deal•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Reassigned to AHL Ontario•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Recalled by Kings•