Forbort has recorded just a pair of assists over his last ten games.

The youngster has managed to work his way into a regular role for the Kings, averaging 19:43 of ice time in 44 games this season, but remains limited offensively with just 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) thus far. He'll give the Kings some steady minutes on the backend but you're better off looking elsewhere for fantasy production.

