Kings' Devin Setoguchi: Put on waivers
Setoguchi was placed on waivers on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The forward was a healthy scratch in his last two games, so he was starting to be phased out before being waived. If he clears waivers, he'll head to AHL Manchester.
