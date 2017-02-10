Kings' Devin Setoguchi: Visits press box again Thursday
Setoguchi was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Thursday.
With the Kings getting healthier, and Setoguchi registering just three assists and 21 shots through his previous 17 games, the writing was on the wall. The veteran winger hasn't moved the fantasy needle since he scored 13 goals and posted 27 points through 48 games during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.
