Kings' Drew Doughty: Factors in both goals in loss

Doughty factored in both Kings' goals on Saturday's game against the Islanders. He picked up an assist with the man advantage and scored an even-strength goal in a 4-2 loss.

Doughty is a beast, but he's only on pace for a 44-point season, which is a big step down for a guy who broke the 50-point barrier last year. The drop runs parallel to the Kings poor performance this season and they're in a dogfight to win a wild card.

