Kings' Drew Doughty: Picks up assist in shootout loss

Doughty registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus.

Doughty has been relatively disappointing to date, although the blueliner has started to pick up his play in December. The 27-year-old has two goals and four helpers through nine games this month, giving him a solid chance at surpassing November's total of seven points. With five contests left on the slate before the New Year, the 2008 No. 2 pick will look to build momentum heading into January. He's still scoring at a bit of a lower pace than what we've seen from him over the last two seasons.