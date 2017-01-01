Kings' Drew Doughty: Posts power-play goal

Doughty recorded a power-play goal in a 3-2 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

It was his first goal in 11 games and first power-play marker in 12 contests. Doughty is about on track for the same amount of goals as his Norris Trophy season, but he only has 12 assists and a plus-5 rating. He posted 37 assists and a plus-24 rating in 2015-16. Furthermore, he hasn't been as productive on the power play. While he had nine goals and 24 points on the man advantage last season, he has two goals and seven points on the power play through 37 games in 2016-17.