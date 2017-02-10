Brown scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Thursday's win over Florida.

Brown is providing modest cross-category production with eight goals, 25 points, 112 shots and 137 hits through 53 games. However, those numbers don't warrant a roster spot outside of deep seasonal leagues, and his offensive inconsistency makes him a risky flier in daily contests. Still, after failing to hit the 30-point plateau in each of the past three full seasons, it's been a nice bounce-back showing from the 32-year-old veteran