Brown (upper body) said he's ready to play against the Predators on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

While players are often more optimistic about their own health than trainers tend to be, there's no reason to think that Brown won't suit up Thursday after missing the last two contests to injury. We'll be sure to update his status if he is in fact scratched prior to puck drop, but all signs point to him returning to his bottom-six role in Nashville.