Brown registered a goal, an assist and six shots on net with a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Colorado.

After failing to hit the 30-point mark in each of the past three seasons, Brown is having a bit of a throwback campaign with seven goals and 23 points through 49 games in 2016-17. He is also helping enough in the shots (106) and hits (131) columns to warrant a roster spot in some deeper seasonal leagues. The 32-year-old forward is still likely nothing more than a fringe option in most settings.