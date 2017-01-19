Kings' Dwight King: Point drought reaches 15 games for Kings
King hasn't registered a point in 15 games and has just one goal since the start of December.
King's a regular presence in LA's lineup and averages over 15 minutes of ice time but doesn't see any power play time to be of any use unless your format rewards him for his 64 hits.
