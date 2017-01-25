Kings' Jack Campbell: Could be recalled to big club
Campbell might be an option to come up from the minors and serve as Peter Budaj's backup, as the team is unhappy with the recent play of Jeff Zatkoff, LA Kings Insider reports.
Campbell is 18-6-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage with AHL Ontario this season. Even if recalled, he'll see very infrequent starts unless Budaj suffers some kind of a long-term injury. Because of that, his only fantasy value is in deeper formats that allow daily moves and as a low-priced DFS sleeper.
