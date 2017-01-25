Campbell might be an option to come up from the minors and serve as backup to Peter Budaj, as the team is unhappy with the recent play of Jeff Zatkoff, LA Kings Insider reports.

Campbell is 18-6-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage with Ontario of the AHL this season. If Campbell were recalled, he would still see very infrequent starts unless Budaj suffered some kind of a long-term injury. Campbell would only be worth using in deeper fantasy formats allowing daily moves, and as a low-priced sleeper in DFS.