Kings' Jake Muzzin: Has disastrous performance in loss

Muzzin was scoreless with a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 loss against the Lightning.

It was a rough night for Muzzin and the Kings defensive corps, although he was able to salvage the stat line for fantasy owners a bit with three blocked shots and a hit. The rearguard appeared to be turning a corner and providing much-needed offense in early- to mid-January, but he has struggled lately. Muzzin is scoreless with a minus-6 over the past two outings, and he has been held off the scoresheet in eight of the past 11 contests.