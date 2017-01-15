Kings' Jake Muzzin: Reaches milestone in victory
Muzzin picked up his 100th career assist with a plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 victory against the Jets.
Muzzin is heating up in the month of January, posting three goals with six points in six games. He has struggled mightily for his disappointed fantasy owners, but he is starting to come alive. The rearguard is a nice buy-low candidate for those looking to bolster their defensemen corps.
