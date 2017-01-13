Kings' Jake Muzzin: Scores twice against Blues

Muzzin scored twice in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Muzzin opened the scoring on the power play just 3:18 in, then chased St. Louis goalie Jake Allen with a tally just over a period later. He had scored only three goals in his first 39 games, but now has three in the past three. Still, Muzzin has been a massive disappointment given that he's on pace for fewer than 30 points and has a minus-11 rating after reaching 40 and plus-7, respectively, last season.