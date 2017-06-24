Anderson-Dolan was drafted 41st overall by the Kings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Anderson-Dolan had a good season (39G, 76P in 72GP) while playing for a dreadful WHL Spokane team. He is accountable in all three zones, which is something that has endeared him to scouts. He plays every single shift the same way and he's a good faceoff man. Anderson-Dolan doesn't have much size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and there are questions about how much offense he will be able to produce as a pro. That being said, he should develop into a useful third-liner and penalty killer at the very worst.