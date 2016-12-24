Kings' Jeff Carter: Bangs home two goals against Stars

Carter scored two goals and registered four shots on net during Friday's overtime loss to Dallas.

The veteran banged in two rebounds to up his goal total to 19 for the year, and Carter is well on his way to his third consecutive 60-point, 200-shot campaign. Veterans can often become undervalued fantasy commodities, and while Carter isn't going to continue scoring on 17.1 percent of his shots, he's still a high-end fantasy asset in all settings.