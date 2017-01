Carter's hot play continued Saturday when he scored one goal and set up two others in the Kings' 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

In nine games since Dec. 20, Carter has scored eight goals and added four assists. He is second in goals (22) behind only Sid the Kid, and he has climbed into the league's top-15 scorers overall. Not bad for a 32-year-old veteran in a young man's league.