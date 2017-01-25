Kings' Jeff Carter: Helps build win with two early assists

Carter notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in the first 1:46 of Tuesday's game against New Jersey, fueling an eventual 3-1 win.

Carter was credited with the primary helper on Anze Kopitar's man-advantage goal just 50 seconds in, and he followed it up with another primary helper less than a minute later. He'd been in a little skid over the prior four games, notching just a lonely assist, but Carter hasn't slumped too often this year. The 32-year-old remains on pace to surpass 70 points for the first time since 2008-09.