Kings' Jeff Carter: Operating at 40-goal pace

Carter scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and fired six shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Carter's aggressive mindset has been prevalent throughout the season, as the 2003 No. 11 pick continues to find twine with regularity. The 31-year-old is now at 16 tallies on the year, which puts him on pace to clear 40 -- something he's only done once in his career, back in 2008-09 with the Flyers. In fact, he hasn't even hit 30 goals since 2010-11, but that looks nearly guaranteed to change this year.