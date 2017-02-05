Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores 27th goal, good for second in league

Carter scored the game's only goal in overtime to lift the Kings to a victory over Philadelphia.

Carter sits second overall in the NHL, just one snipe behind Sidney Crosby. His best offensive season was way back in Philly in 2008-09 when he delivered 84 points, including 46 goals, in 82 games. This season won't be quite so sharp, but Carter is on pace for more than 40 goals and the second-best output of his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola