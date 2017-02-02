Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores twice to pad goals column

Carter scored two first-period goals (one with the man advantage) during Wednesday's win over Colorado.

Now up to 26 goals, 46 points and 157 shots for the year, Carter is in the midst of his best offensive campaign since scoring 84 points during the 2008-09 season. He's also on pace to post just his second career 40-goal showing. While it's impressive production from the 32-year-old forward, there is also likely some mild negative regression ahead of his current 16.6 shooting percentage. Still, Carter is providing an elite fantasy return.