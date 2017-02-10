Kings' Jeff Carter: Tames Panthers
Carter scored two goals and added two assists (one on the power play) during Thursday's win over Florida.
Carter has been nothing sort of spectacular this season, and his 29 goals currently rank second in the league. He's set to top the 30-goal plateau for the first time since the 2010-11 season while also posting his best offensive showing since scoring 84 points during the 2008-09 campaign. It's been an incredible throwback for the 32-year-old forward.
