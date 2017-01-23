Zatkoff led the team onto the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be between the pipes Monday against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

This will be Zatkoff's first start since Jan. 5 and 12th appearance of the year, as Peter Budaj has been the man in the blue paint for the majority of 2016-17 thus far. The former Penguin has an ugly .886 save percentage to go with just two wins and a 2.93 GAA, making him as risky a play as any Monday against the Rangers in their home barn on Broadway.