Zatkoff saved just 28 of 31 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Dallas.

The loss dropped Zatkoff to a 2-5-1 record, and his .892 save percentage isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. At this stage of the game, Zatkoff is nothing more than a desperation streamer in seasonal leagues and a low-priced flier in daily contests, and you'll also want to make sure he's facing a favorable opponent.