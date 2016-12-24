Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Continues struggles in overtime loss to Stars
Zatkoff saved just 28 of 31 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Dallas.
The loss dropped Zatkoff to a 2-5-1 record, and his .892 save percentage isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. At this stage of the game, Zatkoff is nothing more than a desperation streamer in seasonal leagues and a low-priced flier in daily contests, and you'll also want to make sure he's facing a favorable opponent.
