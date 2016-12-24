Zatkoff led his team to the ice for pregame warmups Friday, preparing for a road start against the Stars, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

With a dreadful 2-5-0 record, 2.82 GAA and .890 save percentage, Zatkoff hasn't been between the pipes in the last four games as he continues to play second fiddle to interim starter Peter Budaj. Consider Zatkoff to be a desperation play with the way his season has gone so far.