Zatkoff could possibly be assigned to Ontario of the AHL via waivers while recalling Jack Campbell, according to team correspondence, reports.

The team is reportedly unhappy with his play in the crease behind starter Peter Budaj, so Zatkoff could be on his way down. Either way, he has struggled lately and hasn't done much to endear himself to fantasy owners outside of the deepest of pools allowing daily transactions. When playing better, he can be a decent low-priced DFS option, especially when the matchup is favorable.