Zatkoff will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings.

Zatkoff has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-5-1 record with an ugly 2.84 GAA and .892 save percentage over nine appearances. The American backstop will look to start turning his season around in a highly favorable home matchup with a banged-up Detroit team that's only averaging 2.22 goals per game on the road this season, 26th in the NHL.