Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Struggles again in 4-0 loss
Zatkoff stopped just 18 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Detroit.
Zatkoff gave up three goals in the first period, and never really had a chance despite his team's 34-22 advantage in shots. This performance was par the for the course in a season that has seen the former Penguin go 2-5-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .892 save percentage.
