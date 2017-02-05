Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Yields one goal in relief versus Capitals
Zatkoff allowed one goal on five shots in relief for Peter Budaj during a 5-0 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.
The 29-year-old has started just one game over the last month and appeared in just two others in mop up duty, so he doesn't really get enough opportunities to be fantasy relevant. Zatkoff is 2-7-1 with a 3.24 GAA and .830 save percentage in 13 appearances.
