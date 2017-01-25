Kings' Jonathan Quick: Expected to be out until March

Quick (groin) will be sidelined until at least early March, general manager Dean Lombardi indicated, LA Kings Insider reports.

With Quick still on the shelf for at least the next five or six weeks, if not longer, Peter Budaj will continue to hold down the fort. The Slovakian has been a godsend for the Kings, filling in admirably and resurrecting his career. Fantasy owners will want to be patient and hang onto Quick, as he could face a favorable schedule upon his return. The Kings play at home for nine of their 14 games in March and four of five in April.