Kings' Jonathan Quick: No new update in return from groin injury

Quick (groin) remains sidelined and without a firm timetable for a return, LA Kings Insider reports.

Quick was expected to be sidelined until March when the Kings provided an update in mid-December and that timetable certainly still appears to be in play as the end of January approaches. Peter Budaj will continue to see the bulk of the action between the pipes in LA.

