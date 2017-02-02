Kings' Jonathan Quick: Practices briefly Thursday

Quick (groin) was a partial participant in practice Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The American netminder reportedly did some 1-on-1 drills with goalie coach Bill Ranford at the opposite end of the rink before briefly practicing with the rest of the team during the session. Head coach Darryl Sutter also said that Quick will make the upcoming four-game road trip and continue to skate in practice, but that there hasn't been a change to his return timetable of early March (at the earliest).