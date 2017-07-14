Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Signs two-year extension with LA
Brodzinski inked a two-year, $1.3 million contract extension with the Kings on Friday.
Brodzinski appeared in six games with the Kings last season, notching two assists and 17 shots on goal over that span. The 24-year-old winger spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, totaling an impressive 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games with AHL Ontario. The 2013 fifth-round should get a chance to compete for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster in training camp.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...