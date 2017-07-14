Play

Brodzinski inked a two-year, $1.3 million contract extension with the Kings on Friday.

Brodzinski appeared in six games with the Kings last season, notching two assists and 17 shots on goal over that span. The 24-year-old winger spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, totaling an impressive 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games with AHL Ontario. The 2013 fifth-round should get a chance to compete for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster in training camp.

