Kings' Jordan Nolan: Expected to miss start of road trip
Nolan (lower body) will miss the beginning of a four-game road trip that starts this Saturday in Philadelphia, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
The report specifies that Nolan is dealing with a pulled muscle. More details are forthcoming, but it's worth noting that the bottom-six forward doesn't captivate the masses in the fantasy realm even when he's healthy. He does have more PIM (44) than games played (41) -- along with 55 hits -- but that about sums up the extent of his value.
