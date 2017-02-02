Nolan (lower body) will miss the beginning of a four-game road trip that starts this Saturday in Philadelphia, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The report specifies that Nolan is dealing with a pulled muscle. More details are forthcoming, but it's worth noting that the bottom-six forward doesn't captivate the masses in the fantasy realm even when he's healthy. He does have more PIM (44) than games played (41) -- along with 55 hits -- but that about sums up the extent of his value.