Nolan (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Nolan will miss his second straight contest due to the lower-body issue, allowing him to return Tuesday against the Lightning at the earliest. Even if he does return, the winger's eight points (four goals, four assists) through 41 games leaves him off the fantasy radar in most leagues.

