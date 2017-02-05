Nolan (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, according to the NHL media site.

Nolan last played Feb. 1, allowing him to return from injured reserve Thursday against the Panthers at the earliest. The team should provide further updates on the winger's status as his return draws near, but his eight points through 41 contests this season keeps him out of fantasy relevance for the most part. He does provide a bit of a physical presence, however, collecting 55 hits thus far.