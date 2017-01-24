Nolan scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's loss to the Rangers.

It was just the second multi-point showing of the season for Nolan, and with only three goals and seven points for the campaign, the 27-year-old winger doesn't offer much fantasy value. Nolan entered Monday's contest averaging just 10:57 of ice time per game, so considering his limited offensive numbers, he shouldn't be relied on in many virtual settings.