Nolan scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's loss to the Rangers.

It was just the second multi-point showing of the season for Nolan, and with only three goals and seven points for the campaign, the 27-year-old winger doesn't offer much fantasy value. Nolan entered Monday's contest averaging just 10:57 of ice time per game, so considering his limited offensive numbers, he shouldn't be relied on in many virtual settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola