Kings' Jordan Nolan: Posts rare multi-point night
Nolan scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's loss to the Rangers.
It was just the second multi-point showing of the season for Nolan, and with only three goals and seven points for the campaign, the 27-year-old winger doesn't offer much fantasy value. Nolan entered Monday's contest averaging just 10:57 of ice time per game, so considering his limited offensive numbers, he shouldn't be relied on in many virtual settings.
More News
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Scoring woes continue for veteran winger•
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Pots first two goals of 2016-17•
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Expects to be back at full strength for camp•
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Expected to be ready for start of training camp•
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Out indefinitely•
-
Kings' Jordan Nolan: Moves to injured reserve•